Left Menu

Wang Yi's UK Visit: Reviving Diplomatic Ties Amid Tensions

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Britain to meet with British counterpart David Lammy, reflecting a normalization of relations. Discussions will cover international security and Ukraine. The UK-China Strategic Dialogue resumes after years of hiatus, despite ongoing diplomatic tensions related to China's embassy plans in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:59 IST
Wang Yi's UK Visit: Reviving Diplomatic Ties Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit the United Kingdom on Thursday, where he will engage in talks with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. This visit marks a potential thaw in relations between the two nations, which had been strained for several years.

The discussions are expected to focus on international security issues and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office. This meeting will also see the revival of the UK-China Strategic Dialogue, a forum that last took place in 2018. The dialogue was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and due to concerns over Chinese investment, as well as issues related to Hong Kong's freedoms.

Tensions between the UK and China had deepened during successive Conservative governments. However, the new Labour government, in power since July, has prioritized improving relations with China. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves visited China recently to rekindle economic discussions. Wang's visit is also timed close to a British government inquiry into China's halted embassy project in London, a point of contention between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025