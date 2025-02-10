Wang Yi's UK Visit: Reviving Diplomatic Ties Amid Tensions

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit the United Kingdom on Thursday, where he will engage in talks with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. This visit marks a potential thaw in relations between the two nations, which had been strained for several years.

The discussions are expected to focus on international security issues and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office. This meeting will also see the revival of the UK-China Strategic Dialogue, a forum that last took place in 2018. The dialogue was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and due to concerns over Chinese investment, as well as issues related to Hong Kong's freedoms.

Tensions between the UK and China had deepened during successive Conservative governments. However, the new Labour government, in power since July, has prioritized improving relations with China. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves visited China recently to rekindle economic discussions. Wang's visit is also timed close to a British government inquiry into China's halted embassy project in London, a point of contention between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)