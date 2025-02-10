Strengthening Ties: India's Defence Partnerships Expand Globally
General Anil Chauhan of India engaged in strategic discussions with UK, Sweden, and UAE officials at Aero India-2025. The focus was on bolstering military cooperation, defence manufacturing, and technology transfer, signifying India's commitment to expanding global defence partnerships and promoting self-reliance in the sector.
General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, engaged in high-level talks with senior military personnel from the United Kingdom on the margins of Aero India-2025. Discussions centered around enhancing bilateral military cooperation and strengthening capacity building initiatives with the UK delegation led by Lord Vernon Coaker.
In continuation of these efforts, General Chauhan also met with Jan Theselff, Sweden's Ambassador to India, along with senior officials from Saab AB. The dialogues focused on boosting defence manufacturing capabilities and technology transfer, emphasizing India's strategy of 'Make In India, Make For World', while promoting self-reliance in the defence sector.
Further solidifying India's efforts, meetings were also conducted with Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi of the UAE and representatives from Airbus, France. These engagements underline India's strategic push towards advancing its defence partnerships globally, reflecting its commitment to building strong international alliances.
