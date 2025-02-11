Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Kidnapping Attempt Turns Fatal

A 16-year-old girl's family was attacked when resisting her attempted abduction, resulting in her uncle's death and her father and cousin's injuries. Police arrested the main suspect, Jog Singh, who claimed to be her lover. Investigations continue, awaiting the post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:56 IST
A family was subjected to a brutal attack as they attempted to prevent the abduction of a 16-year-old girl, leaving her uncle dead and her father and cousin seriously injured, authorities reported.

The violent confrontation erupted on the night spanning Sunday and Monday, according to Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra, who explained the family tried to resist the group's efforts to seize the girl against her will.

The clash resulted in the shooting death of the girl's 52-year-old uncle, while her father and cousin sustained significant injuries. Law enforcement has charged five suspects with murder and related offenses, capturing the alleged main culprit, Jog Singh, who claims he was romantically involved with the girl. The investigation outcome remains contingent on forthcoming post-mortem findings, Mishra added.

