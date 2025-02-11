Tragic Clash: Kidnapping Attempt Turns Fatal

A family was subjected to a brutal attack as they attempted to prevent the abduction of a 16-year-old girl, leaving her uncle dead and her father and cousin seriously injured, authorities reported.

The violent confrontation erupted on the night spanning Sunday and Monday, according to Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra, who explained the family tried to resist the group's efforts to seize the girl against her will.

The clash resulted in the shooting death of the girl's 52-year-old uncle, while her father and cousin sustained significant injuries. Law enforcement has charged five suspects with murder and related offenses, capturing the alleged main culprit, Jog Singh, who claims he was romantically involved with the girl. The investigation outcome remains contingent on forthcoming post-mortem findings, Mishra added.

