Ukrainian Strike Ignites Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery

The Ukrainian military announced it targeted an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region, igniting a fire. This refinery is crucial, producing over 20 types of petroleum products and supplying Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold move, the Ukrainian military announced Tuesday that it had targeted an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region, causing a significant fire.

The attacked refinery holds strategic importance, as it produces more than 20 types of petroleum products critical for various operations.

The facility is notably involved in the supply chain for the Russian forces, highlighting the tactical impact of this strike.

