Death Row Dilemma: India’s Capital Punishment Statistics Revealed
India's Lok Sabha was informed that 544 death row convicts are currently jailed as of December 2022. The central government does not maintain data on pending executions or mercy petitions. Uttar Pradesh leads with 95 convicts, followed by Gujarat. Among Union Territories, Delhi has the highest count at nine.
- Country:
- India
India's capital punishment numbers have been revealed, with 544 convicts currently on death row as of December 31, 2022, according to information presented in the Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the legislative body that centralized data on pending executions and mercy petitions is not available. This raises questions about the management and transparency of such cases across the country.
Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of capital punishment convicts at 95, followed by Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. Among Union Territories, Delhi holds the highest count, indicating regional discrepancies in the death penalty application.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong will break wall of 50 percent reservation, will do this in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha: Rahul Gandhi in Mhow rally.
High-Stakes Smack Seizure: Two Arrested in Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Congress Apologizes for Lok Sabha Defeat
Maha Kumbh: Confluence of Faith and Modernity in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare Services for Maha Kumbh Gathering