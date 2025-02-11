Death Row Dilemma: India’s Capital Punishment Statistics Revealed

India's capital punishment numbers have been revealed, with 544 convicts currently on death row as of December 31, 2022, according to information presented in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the legislative body that centralized data on pending executions and mercy petitions is not available. This raises questions about the management and transparency of such cases across the country.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of capital punishment convicts at 95, followed by Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. Among Union Territories, Delhi holds the highest count, indicating regional discrepancies in the death penalty application.

(With inputs from agencies.)