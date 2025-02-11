Left Menu

Global Fight Against Plastic Pollution Faces Setback as Trump Reverses US Policies

US President Donald Trump's decision to abandon efforts to curb plastic pollution raises concerns globally, potentially slowing progress. Experts emphasize the need for solutions independent of US support. This move affects global treaty negotiations and highlights challenges in addressing the increasing plastic waste issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump's recent decision to abandon initiatives aimed at reducing plastic pollution has alarmed experts who fear it could hinder global efforts to manage the crisis.

The reversal, part of Trump's broader environmental stance, could disrupt ongoing international agreements to curb plastic waste and suggests the necessity of alternative solutions independent of US influence.

Despite this, experts assert the importance of continuing global negotiations and initiatives to combat plastic pollution, even as they face potential delays due to decreased support and leadership from the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

