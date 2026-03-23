PCB's Ambiguous Policy Sparks Confusion Over PSL Participation

The Pakistan Cricket Board's policy on allowing its employees to work for franchises in the Pakistan Super League has thrown the cricketing community into a state of confusion. Key figures, including former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and women's team mentor Wahab Riaz, find themselves amidst the ambiguity.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and PSL CEO Salman Naseer faced tough queries in a media conference on Sunday but offered little clarity. Naqvi mentioned that full-time employees are barred from joining PSL roles, while part-timers have the green light. However, the vagueness surrounding contracted employees remains.

Employees on contracts, such as Sarfaraz and Riaz, hold crucial positions in franchises like Quetta Gladiators but face uncertain futures. Other former internationals, including Misbah Ul Haq and Asad Shafiq, are similarly perplexed, urging the PCB to delineate who qualifies as full-time under these policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)