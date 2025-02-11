Controversy Surrounds Great Nicobar Island Project Amid Legal Challenges
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project, highlighting its potential threats to the Shompen people and the island's forests. He supports legal challenges against it, questioning environmental clearances and emphasizing the need for reconsideration due to ecological concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised concerns on Tuesday over the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project, calling it a violation of the rule of law, potentially hazardous to the Shompen people, and damaging to the island's forests.
Ramesh cited a media report and the recent legal actions taken against the initiative in the Calcutta High Court, urging for immediate intervention and thorough review.
In discussions with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Ramesh questioned the validity of environmental approvals and the project's impact on local ecology, pressing for a halt and reassessment of the development plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bridging the Biodiversity Gap: A Roadmap to Meet the Global 30x30 Initiative
DMK's Legal Challenge: Supreme Court Bound?
Trump's Funding Freeze Sparks Legal Challenges and Widespread Confusion
Trump Administration Faces Legal Challenge Over Federal Funding Freeze
Trump's Federal Funding Freeze Sparks Legal Challenges and Public Outcry