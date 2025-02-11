Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Great Nicobar Island Project Amid Legal Challenges

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project, highlighting its potential threats to the Shompen people and the island's forests. He supports legal challenges against it, questioning environmental clearances and emphasizing the need for reconsideration due to ecological concerns.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised concerns on Tuesday over the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project, calling it a violation of the rule of law, potentially hazardous to the Shompen people, and damaging to the island's forests.

Ramesh cited a media report and the recent legal actions taken against the initiative in the Calcutta High Court, urging for immediate intervention and thorough review.

In discussions with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Ramesh questioned the validity of environmental approvals and the project's impact on local ecology, pressing for a halt and reassessment of the development plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

