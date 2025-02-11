Controversy Surrounds Great Nicobar Island Project Amid Legal Challenges

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised concerns on Tuesday over the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project, calling it a violation of the rule of law, potentially hazardous to the Shompen people, and damaging to the island's forests.

Ramesh cited a media report and the recent legal actions taken against the initiative in the Calcutta High Court, urging for immediate intervention and thorough review.

In discussions with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Ramesh questioned the validity of environmental approvals and the project's impact on local ecology, pressing for a halt and reassessment of the development plans.

