Left Menu

Tragedy in Adoor: Arrests Made in Child Abduction Case

In Adoor, police arrested a teenager and an ambulance driver accused of kidnapping and gang-raping a 10-year-old girl. Sudheesh Ramesh, the primary suspect, was detained along with a 15-year-old accomplice. The investigation is now under Deputy SP G Santhosh Kumar's charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:51 IST
Tragedy in Adoor: Arrests Made in Child Abduction Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident in Adoor, police have apprehended two individuals, including a teenager and an ambulance driver, linked to the kidnapping and brutal gang rape of a 10-year-old girl, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The main suspect, identified as Sudheesh Ramesh, aged 19, from Vadayampadi in Ernakulam, has been placed in police remand. Ramesh, an ambulance driver at Kakkanad Infopark, abducted the child from near her residence on Sunday evening and took her to an abandoned house in the vicinity, where the heinous crime was committed, police officials reported.

Investigations revealed that the victim was assaulted by both Ramesh and a 15-year-old boy, who has also been detained. Incident details, compiled with the child's statement taken in the presence of her mother, have been handed over for further probe by Deputy SP G Santhosh Kumar, underscoring the gravity of the crime that has gripped the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025