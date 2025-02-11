Tragedy in Adoor: Arrests Made in Child Abduction Case

In a distressing incident in Adoor, police have apprehended two individuals, including a teenager and an ambulance driver, linked to the kidnapping and brutal gang rape of a 10-year-old girl, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The main suspect, identified as Sudheesh Ramesh, aged 19, from Vadayampadi in Ernakulam, has been placed in police remand. Ramesh, an ambulance driver at Kakkanad Infopark, abducted the child from near her residence on Sunday evening and took her to an abandoned house in the vicinity, where the heinous crime was committed, police officials reported.

Investigations revealed that the victim was assaulted by both Ramesh and a 15-year-old boy, who has also been detained. Incident details, compiled with the child's statement taken in the presence of her mother, have been handed over for further probe by Deputy SP G Santhosh Kumar, underscoring the gravity of the crime that has gripped the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)