Hostage Release from Gaza: A Fragile Ceasefire on the Brink
Palestinian militant groups in Gaza are set to release hostages Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Alexandre Sasha Troufanov in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners, as part of a fragile ceasefire deal with Israel. Uncertainty looms over the agreement's stability amidst mutual accusations and international mediation efforts.
Palestinian militant groups in Gaza have announced plans to release hostages Iair Horn, U.S.-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Russian-Israeli Alexandre Sasha Troufanov as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The deal involves the release of 369 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for these hostages.
The announcement comes amid concerns over the ceasefire's stability, despite intense mediation by Egypt and Qatar. Israel's response has been ambivalent, raising doubts about the agreement's immediate future as tensions remain high on both sides.
Further complicating the scenario, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested scrapping the ceasefire unless all hostages are released, exacerbating an already volatile situation between Israel and Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
