IMF and Ghana Deliberate on 2025 Budget Policies

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Friday that its team engaged in constructive talks with Ghanaian authorities centered on the nation's macroeconomic environment and upcoming budget strategies for 2025.

These discussions are part of ongoing efforts, with debates set to continue in the following weeks as both parties aim to craft sustainable economic policies. In April, the IMF will conduct the fourth review of Ghana's extended credit facility arrangement, a crucial phase in this financial partnership.

The IMF noted that the visit marked a vital step in supporting Ghana's economic stability and fostering a framework for future financial planning.

