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Lok Sabha Adjourned: Finance Bill Passed Amid Emphasis on Economic Reform

The Lok Sabha adjourned until Friday, passing the Finance Bill 2026 amid talks of economic reforms. With Ram Navami observance, proceedings pause on Thursday. Finance Minister Sitharaman highlights reforms as a strategic choice, while further discussions on key legislation, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:11 IST
Lok Sabha Adjourned: Finance Bill Passed Amid Emphasis on Economic Reform
Visual from Lok Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha adjourned its proceedings until 11 am on Friday, March 27, after extending its sitting time to finalize agenda items. The House adjourned at 6:28 PM, with Thursday declared a holiday for Ram Navami.

Wednesday's session was significant as the Lok Sabha approved the Finance Bill 2026, effectively giving a nod to the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the House, asserting the government's commitment to economic reform driven by clarity, confidence, and conviction rather than compulsion.

Emphasizing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman outlined five foundational principles of the Finance Bill, including simplified regulations for citizens and businesses. The discussion also touched on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju noted the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Finance Bill on Friday. The Budget Session continues until April 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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