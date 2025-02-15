Left Menu

UN Peacekeeper Convoy Attacked in Lebanon: Investigations Underway

A UN peacekeeper convoy was attacked in Lebanon, leaving the outgoing deputy force commander injured. Lebanon's leadership condemned the assault and vowed justice. Over 25 individuals have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack, which the US attributes to Hezbollah supporters.

A convoy carrying departing UN peacekeepers to Beirut airport came under attack on Friday, injuring the outgoing deputy force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), as reported by the mission.

Lebanon's leadership quickly condemned the violence, with President Joseph Aoun declaring an intolerance for actions that jeopardize national stability. The Interior Minister, Ahmad al-Hajjar, convened an urgent meeting on Saturday to address the security implications, as confirmed by the Lebanese state news agency NNA.

The United States, identifying Hezbollah supporters as probable culprits, denounced the attack. Concurrently, Lebanese authorities have detained over 25 suspects in connection with the incident, committing to a thorough investigation and prosecution of any identified assailants.

