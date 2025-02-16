Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Car Crash Claims Two Lives After Hitting Nilgai

Two individuals were killed when their car collided with a nilgai in Chandpur. The victims, Sanjeev Verma, a superintending engineer, and his driver Shadab, were on their way back from Noorpur. They succumbed to their injuries, and their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives when their vehicle crashed into a nilgai in Chandpur, as reported by the police on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening, involving Sanjeev Verma, 50, a superintending engineer with Meerut Urja Bhawan, and his 30-year-old driver, Shadab.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital. Authorities have sent their bodies for postmortem examination.

