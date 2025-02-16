Tragic Collision: Car Crash Claims Two Lives After Hitting Nilgai
Two individuals were killed when their car collided with a nilgai in Chandpur. The victims, Sanjeev Verma, a superintending engineer, and his driver Shadab, were on their way back from Noorpur. They succumbed to their injuries, and their bodies have been sent for postmortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 16-02-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives when their vehicle crashed into a nilgai in Chandpur, as reported by the police on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday evening, involving Sanjeev Verma, 50, a superintending engineer with Meerut Urja Bhawan, and his 30-year-old driver, Shadab.
Both victims sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital. Authorities have sent their bodies for postmortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nilgai
- Car Accident
- Chandpur
- Fatality
- Sanjeev Verma
- Shadab
- Collision
- Mishap
- Postmortem
- Road Safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington
Tragedy Over Potomac: Collision Challenges Investigators
Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives on Varanasi-Shaktinagar Highway
Tragedy in the Skies: Potomac Midair Collision
Unexpected Turn: Collision Ends Davis Cup Match in Controversy