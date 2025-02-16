Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Station Sparks Government Criticism

The tragic occurrence at the New Delhi Railway Station has left the nation mourning, with at least 18 fatalities reported. The disaster, which unfolded as throngs of passengers attempted to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh event, has raised pressing questions about crowd management practices.

Prominent political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have expressed their grief and solidarity with the bereaved families, emphasizing the need for prayers and dedicated support for the injured. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also shared their condolences, urging swift recovery for those affected.

Amid the tragedy, criticism has emerged, with the Uttar Pradesh Congress and Samajwadi Party questioning governmental and administrative accountability in averting such disasters. The incident has once again spotlighted the critical need for enhanced safety measures in public spaces to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)