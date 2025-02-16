France Hosts European Summit Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Security

France is set to host a summit of European leaders on Monday to discuss the ongoing Ukraine war and the broader issue of European security. This move comes as the continent grapples with U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral approach to the conflict.

According to Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, Europe will not participate in the Ukraine peace talks, prompting a need for European countries to ascertain their stance. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized on France Inter radio that the session, convened by President Macron, should not be over-dramatized despite Europe's historical struggles to present a united front.

Diplomats have confirmed that invites were extended to Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the European Union leadership, and NATO's Secretary General. The meeting aims to define Europe's immediate contributions to Ukraine's security and explore ways to enhance collective security, though clear resolutions appear uncertain.

