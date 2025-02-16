Tragic Drone Strikes in Belgorod: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Conflict

In a tragic escalation of ongoing hostilities, Ukrainian drone attacks claimed four lives in Russia's Belgorod region on Sunday. The regional governor confirmed the fatalities occurred in two separate incidents near the border.

According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, a woman lost her life instantly in an attack southeast of Belgorod's administrative center. Three additional men were killed later in a similar strike further east, close to the border.

These attacks underscore the persistent vulnerability of Belgorod, a region frequently subjected to shelling amidst the nearly three-year Ukrainian conflict.

