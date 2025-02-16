Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strikes in Belgorod: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Conflict

Two drone attacks in Russia's Belgorod region resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with a woman and three men killed in separate incidents while traveling in cars near the border. Belgorod, a frequent target in the prolonged conflict, continues to experience Ukrainian shelling.

Updated: 16-02-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of ongoing hostilities, Ukrainian drone attacks claimed four lives in Russia's Belgorod region on Sunday. The regional governor confirmed the fatalities occurred in two separate incidents near the border.

According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, a woman lost her life instantly in an attack southeast of Belgorod's administrative center. Three additional men were killed later in a similar strike further east, close to the border.

These attacks underscore the persistent vulnerability of Belgorod, a region frequently subjected to shelling amidst the nearly three-year Ukrainian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

