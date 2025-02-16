Emergency Summit: Europe Faces U.S. Exclusion in Ukraine Peace Talks

In a bid to tackle the evolving crisis in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to convene an urgent summit with key European leaders, including Britain's prime minister, on Monday. This gathering comes amid concerns over the U.S.'s unilateral approach to peace talks with Russia, potentially sidelining European voices.

The French presidency confirmed that the summit would focus on the recent changes in the U.S.'s stance towards Ukraine, which pose significant security challenges for Europe. Attendees will include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and other EU leaders.

Tensions escalated when U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he had engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin without consulting European allies, signaling a shift towards initiating a peace process. This decision, coupled with further comments by Trump's envoy suggesting Europe's exclusion from peace talks, has stirred dissatisfaction within the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)