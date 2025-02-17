CBI Probe Ordered into Rs 5832 Crore Illegal Beach Sand Mining Scam
The Madras High Court has ordered a CBI probe into an alleged Rs 5832 crore illegal beach sand mining scam involving private mining companies in Tamil Nadu. The court directed the CBI to investigate the role of officials and potential political nexus in the scam, urging comprehensive probes into various aspects.
The Madras High Court has directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a massive alleged illegal beach sand mining scam in Tamil Nadu, valued at Rs 5832 crore. This order implicates private mining companies operating in coastal districts and demands examination of potential political connections.
Justices S M Subramaniam and M Jothiraman instructed the CBI to register criminal cases and initiate investigations, underscoring the necessity of probing the involvement of officials at all levels in the corrupt practices, as well as the suspicious roles of local policymakers.
The CBI must deeply investigate the modus operandi of the beach sand mining operations, addressing both the economic impact and concerns over national security due to high monazite concentrations. The court seeks comprehensive action, including scrutiny by other federal agencies and potential departmental proceedings against implicated officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
