CBI Probe Ordered into Rs 5832 Crore Illegal Beach Sand Mining Scam

The Madras High Court has directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a massive alleged illegal beach sand mining scam in Tamil Nadu, valued at Rs 5832 crore. This order implicates private mining companies operating in coastal districts and demands examination of potential political connections.

Justices S M Subramaniam and M Jothiraman instructed the CBI to register criminal cases and initiate investigations, underscoring the necessity of probing the involvement of officials at all levels in the corrupt practices, as well as the suspicious roles of local policymakers.

The CBI must deeply investigate the modus operandi of the beach sand mining operations, addressing both the economic impact and concerns over national security due to high monazite concentrations. The court seeks comprehensive action, including scrutiny by other federal agencies and potential departmental proceedings against implicated officials.

