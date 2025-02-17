Left Menu

Swedish Court Declares Men Not Guilty of Terror Preparation but Convicts for IS Association

A Swedish court acquitted three men of planning a terrorist crime but convicted them of involvement with the Islamic State in Somalia. The court found that the men had recruited members, spread propaganda, and provided arms training for the terrorist organization, although they intended to commit an attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:45 IST
A Swedish court has issued a verdict clearing three men of preparing for a terrorist crime in Sweden in 2023 and 2024 under the name of the Islamic State. However, these men, along with a fourth individual, were convicted of being part of a terrorist organization, the Islamic State in Somalia.

The court's decision revealed that their participation in the group involved recruitment, propaganda dissemination, and arms training. Despite this, the prosecutors could not establish a specific target for any planned attack, although a potential intent to harm was alleged.

Swedish security police had previously stated that the arrests were made to prevent a possible attack linked to an Islamic organization near Stockholm. These developments underscore heightened security concerns related to terrorism in the region.

