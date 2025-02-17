Spain's Diplomatic Stance on Ukraine Conflict

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, on Monday expressed that it is premature to deliberate on deploying troops to Ukraine, emphasizing the necessity of securing lasting peace initially.

Albares delivered his remarks in Madrid prior to the emergency summit of European leaders, including UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

This high-level meeting followed U.S. indications that Europe might be excluded from discussions concerning the conclusion of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)