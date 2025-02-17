Left Menu

Spain's Diplomatic Stance on Ukraine Conflict

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, emphasized the importance of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine before considering troop deployment. His comments came before a significant European summit on the Ukraine war, which was organized following U.S. suggestions omitting Europe from conflict resolution talks.

Updated: 17-02-2025 19:11 IST
Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, on Monday expressed that it is premature to deliberate on deploying troops to Ukraine, emphasizing the necessity of securing lasting peace initially.

Albares delivered his remarks in Madrid prior to the emergency summit of European leaders, including UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

This high-level meeting followed U.S. indications that Europe might be excluded from discussions concerning the conclusion of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

