Agra Police Crack Down on 'Digital Arrest' Scam with Key Arrests

Agra Police, in a significant breakthrough, announced the arrest of two suspects involved in a 'digital arrest' scam on Monday. The accused, based out of Rajasthan, were exploiting victims by posing as law enforcement officials and coercing them into transferring money under fictitious legal threats.

The scam involved impersonating police officers and falsely alleging victims of criminal activities such as drug smuggling and money laundering. Victims, fearing imprisonment, complied with demands for money transfers. The scheme has reportedly seen the fraudulent funds being wired abroad, revealing its international ramifications.

In a specific incident, Agra resident Nijhat Khatoon was duped into transferring Rs 2.8 lakh after receiving a threatening call. After she reported the case, police arrested Arif and Divyansh from Kota, Rajasthan. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the network and trace additional culprits.

