Israel's Efforts in Hostage Repatriation

Israel is making preparations to receive the bodies of four hostages from Gaza on Thursday, according to a statement from an Israeli security official released on Monday.

The official also disclosed plans to secure the release of six living hostages on Saturday, potentially marking a breakthrough in negotiations.

If the upcoming handovers are executed as planned, only four hostages, all believed to be deceased, will remain in Gaza out of the 33 originally scheduled for release under a ceasefire agreement reached last month.

