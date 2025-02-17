Left Menu

Israel's Efforts in Hostage Repatriation

Israel plans to receive the bodies of four hostages from Gaza on Thursday and aims to bring back six living hostages on Saturday. If successful, only four hostages, presumed dead, will remain in Gaza, marking significant progress in the ceasefire agreement initiated last month.

Updated: 17-02-2025 22:18 IST
Israel is making preparations to receive the bodies of four hostages from Gaza on Thursday, according to a statement from an Israeli security official released on Monday.

The official also disclosed plans to secure the release of six living hostages on Saturday, potentially marking a breakthrough in negotiations.

If the upcoming handovers are executed as planned, only four hostages, all believed to be deceased, will remain in Gaza out of the 33 originally scheduled for release under a ceasefire agreement reached last month.

