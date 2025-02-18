Tragedy Strikes Bhind: Fatal Crash Leaves Five Dead

A terrifying road accident in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of five individuals, three of whom were women, and injured 20 others early Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The tragic event unfolded at around 5 a.m. near Jawaharpura village when a dumper truck crashed into a van carrying people returning from a wedding, according to Bhind district Superintendent of Police, Asit Yadav.

In the wake of this disaster, tense locals protested by staging a 'chakka jam' or blockade on the road. Senior officials, including the SP and SDM, were on-site attempting to restore peace among the grieving community.

(With inputs from agencies.)