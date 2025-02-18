Police Constables Nabbed in Rs 50,000 Bribery Case

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two police constables along with a private driver for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe in Palghar district.

Constables Datta Shinde and Shriram Dakhure, assigned to the district collector's flying squad, were caught demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh per truck to release trucks carrying stone gravel that they had seized at Shirsad Naka. The third accused, Trunal Dhanu, assisted in the transaction, working as a private driver.

ACB officials, alerted by the gravel trader, intervened at the scene, capturing the act of bribery red-handed. All three individuals face an FIR filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act as the investigation continues.

