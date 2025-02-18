Police Constables Nabbed in Rs 50,000 Bribery Case
Two police constables and a private driver were arrested in Palghar district for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to release seized trucks. The Anti-Corruption Bureau, after a tip-off, apprehended them at the scene. An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been filed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two police constables along with a private driver for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe in Palghar district.
Constables Datta Shinde and Shriram Dakhure, assigned to the district collector's flying squad, were caught demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh per truck to release trucks carrying stone gravel that they had seized at Shirsad Naka. The third accused, Trunal Dhanu, assisted in the transaction, working as a private driver.
ACB officials, alerted by the gravel trader, intervened at the scene, capturing the act of bribery red-handed. All three individuals face an FIR filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anti-Corruption
- Bureau
- bribe
- Palghar
- police
- constables
- stone
- gravel
- corruption
- ACB
ALSO READ
Loan Harassment in Thane Leads to Tragic Suicide: Police Investigate
Telangana Set to Approve Landmark Caste Survey Report in Milestone Move
Life convict in 2002 Godhra train carnage case, who jumped parole and absconded, arrested in Pune district in a theft case: Police.
Who is this biggest goon who is not afraid of the country's laws? Who is making Delhi police helpless: Kejriwal on last day of campaigning.
BJP will misuse Delhi Police in big way, threaten people with party goons: Arvind Kejriwal in video message on last day of campaign in Delhi.