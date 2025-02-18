Escalating Violence in Kurram: A Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

In the violence-stricken district of Kurram, Pakistan, unknown militants launched a deadly attack on a paramilitary squad late Monday, resulting in the deaths of four personnel and injuries to five others. The attack took place in the Ochit area, illustrating the region's precarious security situation.

Earlier the same day, an aid convoy carrying essential supplies suffered a deadly ambush in Lower Kurram. The convoy, initially bound for Kurram from Thall, was subjected to multi-location attacks, leading to the death of a truck driver and later, another injured individual succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll.

The violence in Kurram, known for its tribal and sectarian strife, has persisted despite a ceasefire deal and claimed over 150 lives in a span of five months. With lawlessness rampant, aid delivery and civilian safety remain critical challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)