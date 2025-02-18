Left Menu

Escalating Violence in Kurram: A Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Kurram district in Pakistan witnesses a surge in violence as unknown militants attack a paramilitary squad and an aid convoy. The ongoing sectarian conflict in the region, rooted in tribal tensions, has led to numerous casualties and hampered humanitarian efforts, exacerbating the existing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the violence-stricken district of Kurram, Pakistan, unknown militants launched a deadly attack on a paramilitary squad late Monday, resulting in the deaths of four personnel and injuries to five others. The attack took place in the Ochit area, illustrating the region's precarious security situation.

Earlier the same day, an aid convoy carrying essential supplies suffered a deadly ambush in Lower Kurram. The convoy, initially bound for Kurram from Thall, was subjected to multi-location attacks, leading to the death of a truck driver and later, another injured individual succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll.

The violence in Kurram, known for its tribal and sectarian strife, has persisted despite a ceasefire deal and claimed over 150 lives in a span of five months. With lawlessness rampant, aid delivery and civilian safety remain critical challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

