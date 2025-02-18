Left Menu

Youth Congress Demands Resignation Over Railway Stampede Tragedy

The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest calling for Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation after a deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in 18 deaths. Protesters accused the minister of negligence and mismanagement, demanding accountability for the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:51 IST
Youth Congress Demands Resignation Over Railway Stampede Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) demanded the resignation of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a protest at their Raisina Road office. This demonstration followed a tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station, which claimed 18 lives.

Protesters, wielding placards and chanting slogans, blamed the minister for administrative failures contributing to the disaster. IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib criticized Vaishnaw for purportedly concealing casualty figures and focusing on social media engagement instead of addressing urgent safety concerns.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra echoed these sentiments, asserting that citizens expect appropriate crowd management during major religious events. The rally faced police barricades as tensions mounted over calls for ministerial accountability in safeguarding public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025