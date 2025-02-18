Youth Congress Demands Resignation Over Railway Stampede Tragedy

On Tuesday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) demanded the resignation of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a protest at their Raisina Road office. This demonstration followed a tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station, which claimed 18 lives.

Protesters, wielding placards and chanting slogans, blamed the minister for administrative failures contributing to the disaster. IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib criticized Vaishnaw for purportedly concealing casualty figures and focusing on social media engagement instead of addressing urgent safety concerns.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra echoed these sentiments, asserting that citizens expect appropriate crowd management during major religious events. The rally faced police barricades as tensions mounted over calls for ministerial accountability in safeguarding public welfare.

