Major Drug Bust: Brown Sugar Heroin Worth Rs 41.50 Crore Seized in Rajasthan

In a significant drug bust, law enforcement officials in Pratapgarh district, Rajasthan, intercepted a truck concealing brown sugar heroin valued at an estimated Rs 41.50 crore. The narcotics, weighing 20.82 kilograms, were cleverly hidden within the truck's fuel tank.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal revealed that the operation led to the arrest of three individuals: Laddu alias Ghanshyam Bairagi, Pushkar Lal Meena, and Pushkar Lal Teli, all of whom were apprehended after the vehicle arrived from Mandsaur.

The truck's fuel tank was discovered to have a dual chamber, one containing diesel and another crafted with welded polythene bags filled with the contraband. Police charged the accused under the NDPS Act, while seizing both the truck and the infamous cargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)