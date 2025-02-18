Major Drug Bust: Brown Sugar Heroin Worth Rs 41.50 Crore Seized in Rajasthan
Authorities in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district apprehended three individuals following the seizure of brown sugar heroin valued at Rs 41.50 crore. The 20.82 kgs of narcotics were hidden inside a truck's fuel tank, which was intercepted after arriving from Mandsaur. All suspects are charged under the NDPS Act.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, law enforcement officials in Pratapgarh district, Rajasthan, intercepted a truck concealing brown sugar heroin valued at an estimated Rs 41.50 crore. The narcotics, weighing 20.82 kilograms, were cleverly hidden within the truck's fuel tank.
Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal revealed that the operation led to the arrest of three individuals: Laddu alias Ghanshyam Bairagi, Pushkar Lal Meena, and Pushkar Lal Teli, all of whom were apprehended after the vehicle arrived from Mandsaur.
The truck's fuel tank was discovered to have a dual chamber, one containing diesel and another crafted with welded polythene bags filled with the contraband. Police charged the accused under the NDPS Act, while seizing both the truck and the infamous cargo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terror funding from proceeds of narcotics trade has to be curbed with alacrity and rigour, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
Wildlife and Narcotics Smuggling Busted at Mumbai Airport
Maharashtra's Beed District Police Introduce QR Code System for Citizen Feedback
Supreme Court Questions Gujarat Police Over Imran Pratapgarhi's FIR
BSF and ANTF Amritsar Seize 1.1 kg Narcotics in Coordinated Operation