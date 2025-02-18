In a notable diplomatic development, Russia and the United States have reached an agreement to establish a framework for resolving the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Tuesday.

The discussions, characterized as productive, saw Russian and American delegations listen and respond to each other's concerns. The outcome is an agreement to lay the groundwork for restoring full cooperation between the nations.

This diplomatic breakthrough marks a significant step towards removing barriers that hinder regular diplomatic missions, potentially paving the way for improved bilateral relations.

