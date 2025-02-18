Russia-US Dialogue Sparks Hope for Ukraine Peace
Russia and the United States have agreed on a new process for resolving the Ukraine conflict and are working to remove hindrances to diplomatic missions. This development follows talks where both delegations listened to each other, aimed at restoring bilateral cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:28 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a notable diplomatic development, Russia and the United States have reached an agreement to establish a framework for resolving the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Tuesday.
The discussions, characterized as productive, saw Russian and American delegations listen and respond to each other's concerns. The outcome is an agreement to lay the groundwork for restoring full cooperation between the nations.
This diplomatic breakthrough marks a significant step towards removing barriers that hinder regular diplomatic missions, potentially paving the way for improved bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- United States
- Ukraine
- conflict
- diplomacy
- agreement
- cooperation
- Sergei Lavrov
- peace
- dialogue
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan Commits to OPEC+ Agreement Amid Oil Overproduction
China Criticizes US Tariff Actions, Urges Global Cooperation
Jaishankar Criticizes Double Standards in Global Diplomacy
High-Stakes Reunion: Trump and Netanyahu Tackle Fragile Peace, Regional Diplomacy
Bharatpol Portal Streamlines Global Police Cooperation: A New Era in Law Enforcement