Court Sentences Faith Healer for Heinous Crimes Against Minors

A court in Jammu and Kashmir has handed a 14-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to faith healer Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh. The sentence follows his conviction for sexual offences against minors during religious lessons, as per the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sopore, Mir Wajahat.

Despite a four-year delay in filing the FIR, the court stated the delay was not due to a lack of credibility in the victims' testimonies but rather the result of intense fear and manipulation they endured over the years. The court highlighted the prolonged psychological and emotional trauma faced by the victims.

The compensation and fines imposed reflect a commitment to delivering justice, acknowledging the abuse tethered to Sheikh's abuse of trust and authority. The court further ordered the registration of separate FIRs for additional offenses disclosed by other victims during the proceedings.

