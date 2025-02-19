Left Menu

The Cock-A-Doodle-Doo Controversy

In the village of Pallickal, Kerala, a rooster's early morning crowing disturbed Radhakrishna Kurup's sleep. The dispute led to a formal complaint against the rooster's owner, Anil Kumar. Officials ordered the relocation of the poultry shed to prevent further disturbance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:48 IST
The Cock-A-Doodle-Doo Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In the serene village of Pallickal in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, a unique noise-related dispute erupted. This was not about typical neighborhood disagreements over property or finances; it was the relentless crowing of a rooster at the crack of dawn that sparked controversy.

Radhakrishna Kurup, an elderly local, found his sleep constantly disrupted at 3 a.m. by the persistent crowing, making his nights increasingly restless. Desperate for resolution, Kurup approached the Adoor Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), filing a formal complaint against his neighbor Anil Kumar's rooster.

The RDO responded by initiating an investigation, bringing Kurup and Kumar together for discussions and conducting a site inspection. The inspection confirmed the rooster's crowing was indeed the source of disturbance. Consequently, officials instructed the neighbor to relocate the poultry shed from the upper floor to the property's southern side, setting a 14-day deadline for compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025