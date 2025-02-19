The Cock-A-Doodle-Doo Controversy

In the serene village of Pallickal in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, a unique noise-related dispute erupted. This was not about typical neighborhood disagreements over property or finances; it was the relentless crowing of a rooster at the crack of dawn that sparked controversy.

Radhakrishna Kurup, an elderly local, found his sleep constantly disrupted at 3 a.m. by the persistent crowing, making his nights increasingly restless. Desperate for resolution, Kurup approached the Adoor Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), filing a formal complaint against his neighbor Anil Kumar's rooster.

The RDO responded by initiating an investigation, bringing Kurup and Kumar together for discussions and conducting a site inspection. The inspection confirmed the rooster's crowing was indeed the source of disturbance. Consequently, officials instructed the neighbor to relocate the poultry shed from the upper floor to the property's southern side, setting a 14-day deadline for compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)