Zelenskiy Praises Ukrainian Army's Resilience Against Russia

President Zelenskiy emphasizes Ukraine's military strength and the citizens' collective resolve not to concede to Russia. Speaking to Ukrainian TV, Zelenskiy highlights the army as the most resilient in Europe, enabling Ukraine to negotiate with dignity and equality with both allies and non-allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:46 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lauded the Ukrainian army's resilience in a televised address on Wednesday, asserting that it stands as the most robust military force in Europe. This strength, he argues, positions Ukraine to engage with international partners from a stance of dignity and equality.

Zelenskiy also stressed that the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians remain opposed to making any concessions to Russia, underlining the unity and determination of the nation in the face of ongoing tensions.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks highlight a commitment to national sovereignty and the critical role of the military in upholding Ukraine's standing on the global stage.

