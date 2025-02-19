Controversial Godman Asaram Granted Interim Bail for Health Reasons
Asaram, jailed for life for a 2013 rape case, was granted interim bail by India's Supreme Court for health check-ups. Released from Jodhpur prison, he underwent routine medical evaluations at a government hospital in Indore. His bail conditions prohibit group meetings with followers.
- Country:
- India
Controversial figure Asaram, recently released on interim bail from a Jaipur jail where he was serving a life sentence in a 2013 rape case, underwent a routine health check-up in Indore. The Supreme Court granted the 86-year-old preacher bail on medical grounds until March 31.
Officials from the government-run Super Specialty Hospital conducted a thorough examination of Asaram, recommending further tests to determine any changes necessary for his medication. Despite his temporary release, conditions stipulate he must refrain from meeting with followers en masse.
Initially arrested at his Indore ashram, Asaram's release has reignited discussions around his legal battle, with the apex court acknowledging his need for medical care while stressing limitations on his activities during this bail period.
