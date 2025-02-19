High Court Quashes Detention of Journalist Majid Hyderi
The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the detention of journalist Majid Hyderi, who had been arrested under the Public Safety Act. The detention related to accusations of extortion and defamation. Meanwhile, a petition by advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom challenging his PSA detention was dismissed.
The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has annulled the detention of journalist Majid Hyderi, who was apprehended under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Justice V K Chatterjee delivered the verdict, as shared by advocate Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Hyderi's counsel.
Hyderi's September 2023 arrest stemmed from extortion and defamation charges, leading to his confinement in Kot Bhalwal Jail under the PSA. This decision provides a significant development in Hyderi's legal battle.
In a related case, the court rejected a petition from advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, contesting his own PSA detention. Qayoom was detained in December in connection with the 2020 terrorist murder of advocate Babar Qadri.
