A Global Political and Cultural Calendar: Key Events to Watch

The upcoming months are bustling with an array of significant global events, ranging from high-stakes political meetings to vibrant cultural festivities. Political leaders worldwide are set to engage in various summits, addressing pressing global issues and regional partnerships.

Europe will witness a flurry of diplomatic exchanges, including EU meetings and visits from heads of state, underscoring ongoing political dialogues. In parallel, cultural events such as the Berlin International Film Festival and the Venice Carnival highlight the vibrant art scene.

Additionally, crucial elections across countries like France, Ecuador, and Venezuela will draw international attention, marking potential shifts in global political dynamics. This global calendar spotlights a dynamic blend of governance, culture, and societal developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)