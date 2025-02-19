Unprecedented Lawyers' Strike Rocks Delhi's District Courts
Lawyers in Delhi district courts continue their strike against the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025. The coordination committee of Bar Associations unanimously resolved to abstain from work, labeling the Bill as unjust and draconian. The protest aims to safeguard the autonomy and integrity of legal professionals.
The strike by lawyers across district courts in Delhi reached its third day on Wednesday. The coordination committee of all District Court Bar Associations decided to abstain from judicial work in protest against the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025.
The committee passed a resolution labeling the Bill as unjust, unfair, biased, and contrary to the unity, integrity, and dignity of advocates. They described it as draconian, affecting the autonomy of bar associations and councils across states.
N C Sharma, the committee's spokesperson, stated that the strike would continue into Thursday, demanding the government's withdrawal of the Bill. The resolution also requested judiciary officers to refrain from passing adverse orders in listed cases.
