Israeli-EU Relations: Navigating Complex Waters

In a bid to revive strained Israeli-EU relations, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated Monday his desire for the relationship not to be hindered by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This comes as Israel resumes dialogue with the European Union amid ongoing tensions due to the Gaza conflict.

Saar and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas co-chaired the EU-Israel Association Council meeting in Brussels, marking the first session of its kind since 2022. Kallas expressed concerns over humanitarian issues in Gaza and the West Bank, urging respect for international law and calling for the second phase of Gaza's ceasefire.

Tensions rose following Hamas's attack on Israel, which led to stark divisions within the EU on Israel's military response. As the EU debates Israel's compliance with international obligations, a compromise document emerged, balancing cooperation praise with humanitarian concerns for displaced Palestinians.

