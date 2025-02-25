Israeli-EU Relations: Navigating Complex Waters
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stressed that Israel's relations with Europe shouldn't be influenced solely by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During a meeting with EU officials, dialogues about Gaza's reconstruction were revitalized despite recent tensions. This discourse underscores Europe's mixed stance on Israel's military actions in Gaza.
In a bid to revive strained Israeli-EU relations, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated Monday his desire for the relationship not to be hindered by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This comes as Israel resumes dialogue with the European Union amid ongoing tensions due to the Gaza conflict.
Saar and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas co-chaired the EU-Israel Association Council meeting in Brussels, marking the first session of its kind since 2022. Kallas expressed concerns over humanitarian issues in Gaza and the West Bank, urging respect for international law and calling for the second phase of Gaza's ceasefire.
Tensions rose following Hamas's attack on Israel, which led to stark divisions within the EU on Israel's military response. As the EU debates Israel's compliance with international obligations, a compromise document emerged, balancing cooperation praise with humanitarian concerns for displaced Palestinians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock
Tensions Over Trump's Gaza Plans
Trump's Bold Gaza Proposal: Kremlin Awaits Details
Kremlin Awaits Details on Trump's Controversial Gaza Purchase Plan
Tensions Rise as IDF Enforces Strict Measures in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Negotiations