Jamieson Greer Confirmed as U.S. Trade Representative Amidst Ongoing Tariff Tensions

The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Jamieson Greer as U.S. Trade Representative. Greer enters the role as the U.S. prepares to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico while leading efforts to renegotiate the USMCA trade agreement. The confirmation occurs amidst escalating trade tensions under Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:17 IST
In a decisive move by the U.S. Senate, Jamieson Greer has been confirmed as the new U.S. Trade Representative, taking on a prominent role just before severe tariffs against Canada and Mexico are set to be enforced on March 4. Greer, a seasoned Washington trade lawyer, formerly served as chief of staff to Robert Lighthizer.

Greer's confirmation comes amidst mounting trade tensions incited by former President Trump. These include planned tariffs linked to immigration issues and fentanyl, with Mexico and Canada striving to demonstrate their border control measures as effective. Trump's ongoing tariff policies have raised duties on steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

The appointment ushers in potential renegotiations of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that might take place soon. Greer, recalling his contributions to the updated 1994 NAFTA agreement, expressed a focus on revisiting automotive content rules to curb unfair trade practices, specifically pointing to China's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

