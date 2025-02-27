Musk's Bold Moves and The Cost of Government Efficiency

Elon Musk made a striking appearance at President Trump's inaugural Cabinet meeting, donning a 'Make America Great Again' hat. He discussed his role in streamlining government efficiency and the grim consequences if his cost-reduction strategies don't succeed.

Explaining his $1 trillion budget cut goal, Musk highlighted that failure to implement these changes could bankrupt the nation. Despite personal sacrifices and threats, he remains determined to enforce accountability among government employees, calling for weekly justifications of their work.

Trump endorsed Musk's efforts, amidst ribbing about the disruptions caused. The president warmly handed the reins back to Musk after applauding his initiative, while acknowledging potential mistakes like the temporary halt of Ebola prevention funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)