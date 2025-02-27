Left Menu

Musk's Bold Moves and The Cost of Government Efficiency

Elon Musk spoke at a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Trump, emphasizing the need for severe cost-cutting measures within the federal government to avoid bankruptcy. Musk's plans have faced criticism and drawn death threats, as he pushes to cut $1 trillion from the budget.

Updated: 27-02-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 02:42 IST
Elon Musk made a striking appearance at President Trump's inaugural Cabinet meeting, donning a 'Make America Great Again' hat. He discussed his role in streamlining government efficiency and the grim consequences if his cost-reduction strategies don't succeed.

Explaining his $1 trillion budget cut goal, Musk highlighted that failure to implement these changes could bankrupt the nation. Despite personal sacrifices and threats, he remains determined to enforce accountability among government employees, calling for weekly justifications of their work.

Trump endorsed Musk's efforts, amidst ribbing about the disruptions caused. The president warmly handed the reins back to Musk after applauding his initiative, while acknowledging potential mistakes like the temporary halt of Ebola prevention funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

