Left Menu

Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Funding Order

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary pause on a federal judge's order that compelled the Trump administration to release foreign aid payments by the end of Wednesday. The interim order affects contractors and grant recipients awaiting these funds. The decision postpones a directive by U.S. District Judge Amir Ali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 08:01 IST
Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Funding Order
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant judicial intervention, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily suspended an order by a lower court that demanded the Trump administration to disburse foreign aid funds owed to contractors and grant recipients. The decision came Wednesday as a deadline loomed.

The interim order from the highest court puts on hold the ruling by Washington-based U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, who had set a crucial deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for the payments to be made.

As legal proceedings unfold, the hold on foreign aid funds creates uncertainty for those depending on timely disbursement. Observers now await further developments to understand the broader impacts of this judicial pause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025