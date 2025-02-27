Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Funding Order

In a significant judicial intervention, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily suspended an order by a lower court that demanded the Trump administration to disburse foreign aid funds owed to contractors and grant recipients. The decision came Wednesday as a deadline loomed.

The interim order from the highest court puts on hold the ruling by Washington-based U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, who had set a crucial deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for the payments to be made.

As legal proceedings unfold, the hold on foreign aid funds creates uncertainty for those depending on timely disbursement. Observers now await further developments to understand the broader impacts of this judicial pause.

(With inputs from agencies.)