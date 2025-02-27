U.S. Deports Russian Fugitive Amid Diplomatic Thaw

The United States has deported Russian national Dmitry Koshelev, who is wanted in Russia for charges related to armed robbery, according to Russian officials. Koshelev's deportation coincides with warming diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Russian authorities accuse Koshelev of participating in a $1.5 million armed heist at St Petersburg's Pulkovo airport in 2014, where perpetrators posed as members of Russian special forces. Following his relocation to the U.S., Koshelev was discovered and deported due to immigration violations, a move initiated by Russia.

This development is part of improved US-Russia relations, evidenced by recent diplomatic discussions in Turkey and a prisoner swap earlier this month. The exchange involved a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon and a U.S. schoolteacher, signifying a potential breakthrough in international diplomacy aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)