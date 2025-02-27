Crackdown on Naxal Forces: Arrests and Surrenders in Chhattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, four Naxalites were arrested and explosives seized. In Bijapur, three members surrendered. This action comes amid ongoing efforts by security forces to curb Maoist activities, with significant arrests and surrenders recorded this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma/Bijapur | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Four Naxalites were detained and explosive materials were seized in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as three others laid down arms in Bijapur, police reported on Thursday.
Sukma's captured Maoists planned to use explosives against patrolling security forces in the Chintalnar area, with intentions detailed during police interrogation.
In Bijapur, three Naxalites, including two with a combined reward of Rs 2 lakh, surrendered. This year, significant progress has been made in tackling left-wing extremism in the Bastar division with numerous arrests and surrenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Chhattisgarh
- Sukma
- Bijapur
- arrests
- surrenders
- explosives
- Maoists
- Bastar
- security forces
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ICE Shake-Up: Top Officials Reassigned Amid Pressure for Increased Immigration Arrests
Temple Scandal Unveiled: Arrests Made in Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case
Adulterated Ghee Scandal: Key Arrests in TTD Case
Negligence Leads to Arrests in Serbian Nursing Home Fire
Kerala Nursing College Ragging Sparks Protests and Arrests