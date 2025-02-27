Left Menu

Crackdown on Naxal Forces: Arrests and Surrenders in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, four Naxalites were arrested and explosives seized. In Bijapur, three members surrendered. This action comes amid ongoing efforts by security forces to curb Maoist activities, with significant arrests and surrenders recorded this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma/Bijapur | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:55 IST
Crackdown on Naxal Forces: Arrests and Surrenders in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four Naxalites were detained and explosive materials were seized in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as three others laid down arms in Bijapur, police reported on Thursday.

Sukma's captured Maoists planned to use explosives against patrolling security forces in the Chintalnar area, with intentions detailed during police interrogation.

In Bijapur, three Naxalites, including two with a combined reward of Rs 2 lakh, surrendered. This year, significant progress has been made in tackling left-wing extremism in the Bastar division with numerous arrests and surrenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025