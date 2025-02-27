Crackdown on Naxal Forces: Arrests and Surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Four Naxalites were detained and explosive materials were seized in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as three others laid down arms in Bijapur, police reported on Thursday.

Sukma's captured Maoists planned to use explosives against patrolling security forces in the Chintalnar area, with intentions detailed during police interrogation.

In Bijapur, three Naxalites, including two with a combined reward of Rs 2 lakh, surrendered. This year, significant progress has been made in tackling left-wing extremism in the Bastar division with numerous arrests and surrenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)