South Korea and U.S. Discuss Tariffs and Trade
South Korea's acting President and Finance Minister, Choi Sang-mok, and U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, held a video call to discuss tariffs, investment, and forex policies, as stated by South Korea's finance ministry.
On Friday, South Korea's acting President and Finance Minister, Choi Sang-mok, engaged in a video call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The discussion revolved around key economic topics such as tariffs, investment, and foreign exchange policy.
This engagement highlights the ongoing dialogue between South Korea and the United States on financial cooperation and trade relations. As the nations coordinate on their economic stances, the exchange signals a potential shift or continuity in bilateral trade policies.
The conversation took place as both countries face global and domestic economic challenges, underscoring the importance of international economic partnerships. The South Korean finance ministry confirmed the meeting in an official statement.
