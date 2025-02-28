Swift Capture: Dattatray Gade Detained for Alleged Rape in Pune

Pune police achieved a critical breakthrough by detaining Dattatray Gade, a man with a history of theft and robbery, who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman on a bus at Pune's Swargate bus station.

The arrest came after an intense manhunt that saw 13 police teams spread across the state. Gade, 37, was picked up in Shirur close to midnight, marking a significant step in the investigation.

To locate Gade, authorities employed advanced search measures, including sniffer dogs and drones, particularly focusing on sugarcane fields in the Shirur tehsil. Gade was previously out on bail, with his criminal record showing multiple serious offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)