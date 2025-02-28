Left Menu

Swift Capture: Dattatray Gade Detained for Alleged Rape in Pune

Dattatray Gade, a history-sheeter involved in multiple theft-related offenses, was detained by Pune police for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman on a bus. The arrest followed an extensive search operation involving 13 police teams, sniffer dogs, and drones, underlining the grave nature of the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 08:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police achieved a critical breakthrough by detaining Dattatray Gade, a man with a history of theft and robbery, who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman on a bus at Pune's Swargate bus station.

The arrest came after an intense manhunt that saw 13 police teams spread across the state. Gade, 37, was picked up in Shirur close to midnight, marking a significant step in the investigation.

To locate Gade, authorities employed advanced search measures, including sniffer dogs and drones, particularly focusing on sugarcane fields in the Shirur tehsil. Gade was previously out on bail, with his criminal record showing multiple serious offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

