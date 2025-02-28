Businessman's Son Arrested in Rs 122 Crore Bank Embezzlement Case

The Mumbai police's economic offences wing has apprehended Manohar Arunachalam, aged 33, in connection with an extensive embezzlement scheme involving Rs 122 crore at the New India Cooperative Bank, as confirmed by an official statement on Friday.

Manohar, the son of absconding accused Unnathan Arunachalam, was taken into custody on Thursday, marking the fourth arrest in the high-profile case. Previous arrests include the bank's former general manager, Hitesh Mehta, and real estate developer, Dharmesh Paun.

Authorities allege that Manohar played a pivotal role in assisting his father, Unnathan Arunachalam, who is currently on the run, with a lookout circular issued for his capture. Further investigation revealed that Manohar was present when his father initially fled. As the investigation unfolds, Manohar is set to appear in court later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)