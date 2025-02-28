Referees Union Rallies for Safety After Accusations of Corruption

The French referees union has issued a stern warning regarding the safety of its members following incendiary comments by Olympique de Marseille President Pablo Longoria. The situation escalated after referee Jeremy Stinat was targeted with vandalism to his property following a controversial match against Auxerre.

Longoria accused the referee of corruption after Olympique de Marseille's 3-0 defeat, resulting in a red card for defender Derek Cornelius. Consequently, the governing body imposed a 15-match suspension on Longoria. The referees are demanding stricter safety measures, especially after incidents at Stinat's home, where two family vehicles were damaged.

SAFE, the referees union, expressed grave concerns over the potential risks to their private lives and is collaborating with legal advisors to pursue a civil action. On Thursday, a delegation discussed security issues with Sport Minister Marie Barsacq, reaffirming their commitment to safeguard referees' interests.

