Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims on Ayodhya-Gujarat Route

In a tragic accident, three pilgrims from Gujarat lost their lives when their car collided with a truck near Chirgaon in Jhansi district early on Friday morning, police reported. The group was returning home from a pilgrimage in Ayodhya, only to face the catastrophe on Kanpur Road.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gopinath Soni recounted the incident, stating that the accident occurred around 5 am near the Chirgaon toll plaza. The Gujarat-registered vehicle attempted to overtake another vehicle but crashed into a truck ahead of it, leading to the fatal outcome.

The unfortunate victims were identified as Jagdish Bhai, Vipin Bhai, and Kailash Ben, aged between 45 and 50, from Surat. Additional survivors, Bhavana Ben and a young girl named Mini, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Authorities have initiated a probe into the incident following standard procedures, including sending the deceased's bodies for autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)