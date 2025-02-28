Left Menu

Himachal's Panchayat Probe: Tracking Corruption and Reform

The Panchayati Raj department in Himachal Pradesh is scrutinizing panchayat representatives facing corruption charges, with 358 complaints since 2018. Minister Anirudh Singh aims to prevent charged individuals from contesting elections. 237 cases are ongoing, and 1,353 complaints have arisen since 2018. Elections are set for December, with 700-750 new panchayat proposals under review.

The Panchayati Raj department in Himachal Pradesh has initiated a rigorous scrutiny of panchayat representatives facing vigilance or corruption charges. This move, aimed at ensuring transparency, was confirmed by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh.

Speaking to PTI, Singh emphasized the department's desire to prevent those charged from contesting elections, a measure designed to uphold integrity within the panchayati raj system. From 2018 to present, out of 1,353 corruption-related complaints received, 237 cases are still under investigation, while 611 have been settled, Singh reported.

With the upcoming elections scheduled for December, the department is also reviewing 700-750 new panchayat proposals, considering the significant financial implications of Rs 6-7 crore per panchayat formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

