Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as DMK Leader Allegedly Threatens Officials

Opposition parties AIADMK and BJP have condemned a DMK district official for making allegedly threatening remarks against district authorities. AIADMK leader Palaniswami criticized the actions of DMK district secretaries, likening them to 'petty kings'. BJP state chief Annamalai decried the state’s worsening law and order under DMK rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:36 IST
Controversy Erupts as DMK Leader Allegedly Threatens Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent statements made by a DMK district office bearer have sparked significant backlash from opposition parties AIADMK and BJP. The comments, described as threats to district officials, have drawn strong condemnation.

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the behavior of DMK district secretaries, likening them to 'petty kings' meddling with governance. He highlighted the remarks of P Dharmaselvan, the Dharmapuri East District secretary, as indicative of a broader issue within the ruling party.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Annamalai highlighted rising crime rates, including acts of sexual violence, pointing fingers at the ruling DMK. He underscored issues brought to light by the leaked audio clip of Dharmaselvan allegedly threatening administrative officials with transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025