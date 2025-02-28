Controversy Erupts as DMK Leader Allegedly Threatens Officials
Opposition parties AIADMK and BJP have condemned a DMK district official for making allegedly threatening remarks against district authorities. AIADMK leader Palaniswami criticized the actions of DMK district secretaries, likening them to 'petty kings'. BJP state chief Annamalai decried the state’s worsening law and order under DMK rule.
The recent statements made by a DMK district office bearer have sparked significant backlash from opposition parties AIADMK and BJP. The comments, described as threats to district officials, have drawn strong condemnation.
AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the behavior of DMK district secretaries, likening them to 'petty kings' meddling with governance. He highlighted the remarks of P Dharmaselvan, the Dharmapuri East District secretary, as indicative of a broader issue within the ruling party.
Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Annamalai highlighted rising crime rates, including acts of sexual violence, pointing fingers at the ruling DMK. He underscored issues brought to light by the leaked audio clip of Dharmaselvan allegedly threatening administrative officials with transfers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
