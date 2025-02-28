Dodik's Defiance: A Constitutional Crisis for Bosnia?

The autonomous Serb region in Bosnia has enacted legislation restricting the influence of national police and judiciary after a court barred its separatist leader, Milorad Dodik, from politics for six years and sentenced him to a year in prison.

Dodik defied the court ruling by urging lawmakers to pass the measure in Banja Luka, stating it aims to counteract imposed reforms and enhance the functionality of the Serb Republic. His actions, perceived as a push towards greater autonomy, have drawn sharp reactions from international bodies concerned with preserving the Dayton peace agreement.

The international community, including the US State Department and European diplomats, condemned the RS assembly's initiatives, warning that they could destabilize Bosnia's fragile constitutional balance and peace. These developments have thrown the ethnically divided nation into a potential constitutional crisis.

